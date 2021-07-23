Cancel
Cedar Lake, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0b5hCW7B00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

