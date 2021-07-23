4-Day Weather Forecast For Cedar Lake
CEDAR LAKE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Haze
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 24
Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, July 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
