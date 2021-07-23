Review: Observer: System Redux Has Come Full Circle

In 2007, The World Ends with You quietly released on the DS. While Square Enix and artist/producer Tetsuya Nomura are known for Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, this new IP managed to carve a dedicated following. Looking back, it’s easy to see why. It was ahead of its time thanks to its unique battle system. One that linked the story to the dual screens in a way that was never replicated. Its modern setting explored Shibuya a decade before Persona 5 did. Its focus on technology, style and trends helped it stand out in the RPG space. It even used a primitive version of StreetPass, allowing us to get stronger by passing by other players.