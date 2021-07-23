Review: Observer: System Redux Has Come Full Circle

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleObserver (sometimes >observer_) has had an interesting journey. Releasing back in 2017 as a follow-up to developer Bloober Team’s acclaimed Layers of Fear, Observer felt like a heavy hitter. It had a great dark cyberpunk direction, and even had the great Rutger Hauer lend his voice and image as the game’s lead. Late last year the System Redux version released with new gameplay, including new quests, new secrets, new interactions, added mechanics, etc. (See our coverage for Observer: System Redux here) but it’s only now that System Redux has made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One—and it’s just now that I’m finally getting around to playing it.

