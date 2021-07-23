4-Day Weather Forecast For Delmar

DELMAR, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 25 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.