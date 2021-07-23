Cancel
Delmar, DE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Delmar

Delmar (DE) Weather Channel
Delmar (DE) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

DELMAR, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0b5hCOIb00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delmar, DE
