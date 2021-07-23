4-Day Weather Forecast For Delmar
DELMAR, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 25
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0