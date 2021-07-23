Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandston, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sandston

Posted by 
Sandston (VA) Weather Channel
Sandston (VA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

SANDSTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0b5hCJsy00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sandston (VA) Weather Channel

Sandston (VA) Weather Channel

Sandston, VA
125
Followers
530
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandston, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy