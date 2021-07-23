Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dry Ridge, KY

Dry Ridge Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

DRY RIDGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0b5hCI0F00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

Dry Ridge, KY
139
Followers
529
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dry Ridge, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dry Ridge, KYPosted by
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Dry Ridge — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DRY RIDGE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dry Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy