North Palm Beach, FL

Friday rain in North Palm Beach: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
North Palm Beach (FL) Weather Channel
North Palm Beach (FL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(NORTH PALM BEACH, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in North Palm Beach Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Palm Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0b5hCGEn00

  • Friday, July 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Palm Beach (FL) Weather Channel

North Palm Beach (FL) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

