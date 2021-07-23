Cancel
Quarryville, PA

Friday has sun for Quarryville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Quarryville (PA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(QUARRYVILLE, PA) A sunny Friday is here for Quarryville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Quarryville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0b5hCCht00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Quarryville, PA
