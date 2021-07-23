Pollock Pines Weather Forecast

POLLOCK PINES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, July 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



