Pollock Pines, CA

Pollock Pines Weather Forecast

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

POLLOCK PINES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0b5hCBpA00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines, CA
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Pollock Pines — 3 ways to make the most of it

(POLLOCK PINES, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pollock Pines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

