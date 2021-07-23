Pollock Pines Weather Forecast
POLLOCK PINES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
