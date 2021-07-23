Daily Weather Forecast For Whittier
WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
