South Pittsburg, TN

South Pittsburg Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0b5hC98x00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel

South Pittsburg, TN
South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in South Pittsburg

(SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in South Pittsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

