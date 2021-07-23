Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care celebrates opening of Outdoor Learning Center
Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care last week celebrated the opening of its Outdoor Learning Center, the first public component of a new $6 million campus. Thanks to a $30,000 contribution from Tahoe Fund donors, including the Mathman Family and a $15,000 match from Tahoe Blue Vodka, the public will now have the opportunity to see and learn about some of the animals in the group’s care. A porcupine, an eagle, kestrels and owls are a few of the animals the center will use for educational purposes.www.sierrasun.com
