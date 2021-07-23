Cancel
Slatington, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Slatington

Posted by 
Slatington (PA) Weather Channel
Slatington (PA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

SLATINGTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0b5hBsIq00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Slatington (PA) Weather Channel

Slatington (PA) Weather Channel

Slatington, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

