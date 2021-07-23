Daily Weather Forecast For Slatington
SLATINGTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
