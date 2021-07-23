Rex Daily Weather Forecast
REX, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
