Independence Weather Forecast
INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
