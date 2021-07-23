Edcouch Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EDCOUCH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
