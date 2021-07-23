Cancel
Munford, TN

Munford is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Munford (TN) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(MUNFORD, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Munford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0b5hBFJr00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

