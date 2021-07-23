Cancel
Westmoreland, TN

Westmoreland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

WESTMORELAND, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0b5hB2vf00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

