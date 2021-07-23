Westmoreland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WESTMORELAND, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, July 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
