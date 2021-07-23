Cancel
Douglassville, PA

Douglassville Weather Forecast

Douglassville (PA) Weather Channel
Douglassville (PA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

DOUGLASSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0b5hB12w00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Douglassville (PA) Weather Channel

Douglassville (PA) Weather Channel

Douglassville, PA
82
533
3K+
