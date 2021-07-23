Cancel
Greensboro, GA

Greensboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Greensboro (GA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

GREENSBORO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0b5hAzaY00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Greensboro, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

