Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, MD

Clarksburg Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CLARKSBURG, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0b5hAyhp00

  • Friday, July 23

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Clarksburg, MD
47
Followers
529
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksburg, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy