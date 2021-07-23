Cancel
Resaca, GA

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Resaca (GA) Weather Channel
Resaca (GA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(RESACA, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Resaca:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0b5hAwwN00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Resaca (GA) Weather Channel

Resaca (GA) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

