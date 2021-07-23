Cancel
Edinburg, VA

Edinburg Daily Weather Forecast

Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0b5hAv3e00

  • Friday, July 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

