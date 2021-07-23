Cancel
Wheelersburg, OH

Wheelersburg Weather Forecast

Wheelersburg (OH) Weather Channel
Wheelersburg (OH) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

WHEELERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0b5hAtIC00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

