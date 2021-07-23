Weather Forecast For Vanceboro
VANCEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
