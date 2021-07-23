Cancel
Vanceboro, NC

Weather Forecast For Vanceboro

Vanceboro (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

VANCEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0b5hAsPT00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vanceboro, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

