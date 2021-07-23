Cancel
Lancaster, KY

Friday has sun for Lancaster — 3 ways to make the most of it

Lancaster (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(LANCASTER, KY) A sunny Friday is here for Lancaster, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lancaster:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0b5hArWk00

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

