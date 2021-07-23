Reeds Spring Daily Weather Forecast
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
