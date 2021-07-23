Cancel
Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville Daily Weather Forecast

 10 days ago

GIBSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0b5hAo7n00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gibsonville, NC
Gibsonville (NC) Weather Channel

Gibsonville, NC
Gibsonville (NC) Weather Channel

