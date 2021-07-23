Charlton Weather Forecast
CHARLTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, July 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
