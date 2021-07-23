Charlton Weather Forecast

CHARLTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, July 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, July 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.