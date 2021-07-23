Cancel
Verona, PA

Verona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Verona (PA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

VERONA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0b5hAhwi00

  • Friday, July 23

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

