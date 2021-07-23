Verona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VERONA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
