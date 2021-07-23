A rainy Friday in Canutillo — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(CANUTILLO, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Canutillo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canutillo:

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.