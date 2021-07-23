Cancel
Canutillo, TX

A rainy Friday in Canutillo — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(CANUTILLO, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Canutillo, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canutillo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0b5hAUQ900

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canutillo, TX
