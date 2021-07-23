Littleton Daily Weather Forecast
LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
