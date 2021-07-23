Cancel
Littleton, NH

Littleton Daily Weather Forecast

Littleton (NH) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0b5hARly00

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

