4-Day Weather Forecast For Wayland
WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, July 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
