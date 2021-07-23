Cancel
Wayland, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wayland

 10 days ago

WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0b5hANUI00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Tuesday sun alert in Wayland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WAYLAND, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wayland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

