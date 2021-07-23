4-Day Weather Forecast For Wayland

WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, July 24 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, July 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



