Moore, SC

Moore Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Moore (SC) Weather Channel
Moore (SC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

MOORE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0b5hAGJD00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Moore, SC
74
Followers
528
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

