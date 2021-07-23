Moore Daily Weather Forecast
MOORE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
