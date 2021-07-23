Cancel
Congress & Courts

Pelosi just rejected two Republicans for the Jan. 6 investigation. Here are three takeaways.

By Contributor, Monkey Cage
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Congress is scuffling over whether and how to investigate the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Congress watchers know there will be no outside bipartisan investigation, after Senate Republicans filibustered and killed such a proposal last month. So House Democrats created a Select Committee — a temporary 13-member panel — to handle the job. This week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced his five picks for the panel, including Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — widely known for supporting the “big lie” that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and for defending the rioters.

Related
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
Congress & CourtsFox News

Jordan slams January 6 commission: If 'everything's on the table,' why can't we question Pelosi

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, reacted to being dropped from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 commission on "Life, Liberty & Levin." Jordan argued that committee Chairman Rep. Mike Thompson and Pelosi cannot draw any positive attention to Democrats' far-left agenda, which is largely unpopular in the heartland, pointing as well to intensifying inflation and other problems.
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP Sen. Susan Collins rips Nancy Pelosi’s ‘partisan’ Capitol riot probe

Moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “partisan” committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “I fought very hard to have an independent, bipartisan, non-partisan outside commission to look at all the events of that day, and I’m very disappointed that it was not approved,” Collins of Maine said Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Congress & CourtsTimes Union

Churchill: Elise Stefanik's lie about Nancy Pelosi is a doozy

ALBANY — The meat of what Elise Stefanik said Tuesday was bad enough, but the eight words that began the sentence made her outrageous claim especially repugnant. The American people deserve to know the truth. Yes, they certainly do. But what followed wasn't the truth. It was a terrible and...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: All eyes on Senate as AOC calls Dems ‘cowards’

KEEP AN EYE ON THIS — No final decision yet, but President JOE BIDEN is considering flying to Wyoming on Friday for the funeral of former Sen. MIKE ENZI, who died one week ago after a bike accident near his home. Enzi, who retired last year, overlapped in the Senate with Biden from 1997-2009. He was a conservative Republican but had a bipartisan streak, notably in his work on education with TED KENNEDY.
Congress & CourtsLexington Herald-Leader

McConnell navigates a divided Republican caucus on infrastructure

Mitch McConnell is confronting a dynamic this week he hasn’t faced before during Joe Biden’s presidency: A fractured Republican Senate caucus. With the upper chamber beginning to debate the merits of $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, McConnell has aligned himself with a minority of 17 GOP senators who voted with all Democrats to proceed with considering the legislation that was only finalized on Sunday.

Comments / 0

