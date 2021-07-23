Pelosi just rejected two Republicans for the Jan. 6 investigation. Here are three takeaways.

This week, Congress is scuffling over whether and how to investigate the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Congress watchers know there will be no outside bipartisan investigation, after Senate Republicans filibustered and killed such a proposal last month. So House Democrats created a Select Committee — a temporary 13-member panel — to handle the job. This week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced his five picks for the panel, including Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — widely known for supporting the “big lie” that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and for defending the rioters.