Looking to impress your significant other? For your romantic consideration and inspiration, here are a few unique date ideas in Miami. Enjoy the pool, spa, and amenities for the day at a luxury Miami hotel. Take a daycation and book a day pass or cabana at hotels and resorts near you! ResortPass or Daycation are websites that allow you to purchase day passes to local resorts without having to stay overnight. The price ranges from $25 to $200 for premium access with cabanas.