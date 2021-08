Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. “We made meaningful strides toward recovery during the second quarter, propelled by continued strong demand on our U.S. mainland routes,” said Peter Ingram , Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO. “It is encouraging to see how far we’ve come and I am optimistic about our continued recovery. My immense appreciation goes out to our team, who continues to embrace our purpose, in spite of the challenges facing them.”