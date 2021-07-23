Cancel
Mosinee, WI

Friday set for rain in Mosinee — 3 ways to make the most of it

Mosinee (WI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(MOSINEE, WI) Friday is set to be rainy in Mosinee, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mosinee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0b5h9Jx800

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mosinee, WI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

