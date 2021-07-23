Alto Weather Forecast

ALTO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.