Roy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Sunday, July 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



