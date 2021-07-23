Cancel
Roy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Roy (WA) Weather Channel
Roy (WA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

ROY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0b5h8UNg00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

