World stocks perk up as volatile week ends on high note

By Dhara Ranasinghe
theedgemarkets.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (July 23): World stock markets perked up on Friday after a volatile week in which sentiment over the global economic outlook waxed and waned with each new headline on the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Upbeat earnings helped lift European equities, while US stock futures rallied in a positive...

StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift Wall St futures ahead of manufacturing PMIs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill unveiled by U.S. Senators raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus, while investors turned to manufacturing activity data to gauge the pace of a domestic economic rebound.
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

Stocks end mixed after starting August off on a choppy note

Stocks gave back some of their recent gains Monday after a day of choppy trading on Wall Street led the major indexes to a mixed finish. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in the final hour of trading after holding a slight gain for much of the afternoon. The benchmark index is coming off a weekly loss, though it ended July higher, its sixth straight month of gains. It remains within 0.8% of the all-time high it set a week ago.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell's view that rate rises were "a ways away". Data from the U.S. CFTC...
Stocksinvesting.com

July Market Wrap: A Win For Stocks But Also Rising Unease

July was a good month for stocks—but the good news was nuanced. At the top of the list, the S&P 500 finished July up 2.28%, its sixth monthly gain in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.25%, its fifth monthly gain in the seven months of 2021, and the NASDAQ Composite rose 1.16%, its sixth gain in seven months since the tech-heavy index fell 1.5% in May.
StocksZacks.com

Peak Earnings? Or Just a Peak Report Week?: Global Week Ahead

The Big Tech companies reported last week. Incorporating much of that, here is what Zacks Research Director Sheraz Mian has for us, in terms of a Q12 earnings update. “The picture emerging from the Q2 earnings season is one of all-around strength. 195 S&P 500 members have reported Q2 results,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Looking ahead to payrolls as markets bounce on China / US truce

Equity markets have started the week on an upbeat note, after a bumper round of earnings reports in recent sessions have helped to boost sentiment. A relatively sanguine Fed meeting last week, that kicked the tapering can down the road to this month’s Jackson Hole central banker’s symposium, and some signs that China will pause its intervention in some of China’s largest companies, has also helped to calm markets as we move into August. US stocks have opened higher at the start of the week, after US indices posted their sixth straight month of gains for July. The mood music in Washington is also helping to boost sentiment at the start of the new month, as the US Senate looks like it will complete work this week on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. This is a keen reminder that fiscal stimulus is still in the US system and can continue to boost financial markets after some commentators worried that its demise could drag stock markets lower. Also, a raft of Federal Reserve bankers spoke at the weekend, including Neel Kashkari and Lael Brainard, who warned on economic risks and that big progress needed to be made before the US’s employment outlook improved to such an extent that monetary tapering could be considered.
Stockswww.kiplinger.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles After Sprinting Out of the Blocks

Stocks were on pace for a broadly positive session Monday, but they ended up turning in a mixed performance by the close as investors chewed on a number of headlines. Over the weekend, the Senate unveiled the full text of a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, helping provide a lift in today's early trade, including for a number of infrastructure-related picks.
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

S & P500, Nasdaq, Euro Stoxx, Ibex 35: US remains clearly bullish

After a week marked by doubts and transfers in the main indices on both sides of the Atlantic, as can be seen in the table, the month of July closed with generalized monthly advances in the main stock exchanges in the US and Europe, but with two exceptions: the IBEX 35, which has yielded 1.65% in July, closing at 8,675 points and the Russell 2000 which has yielded 3.61%.
Businessinvesting.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com – The U.S. jobs report for July will be the highlight in the week ahead with investors on the watch for any catalysts that could encourage the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy sooner. The economic calendar also features the Institute for Supply Management’s PMIs along with data on factory orders and initial jobless claims. Earnings will continue to dominate headlines, with more than a quarter of S&P 500 companies set to report in the coming week. The crackdown by Chinese market regulators could continue to be a major story and in the UK the Bank of England is to hold its latest policy meeting where it is likely to echo the Fed’s view that there is still some way to go before stimulus can be reduced. Here is what you need to know to start your week.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA

Despite a Fed that left monetary policy unchanged, cooling sooner-than-anticipated tapering expectations, global market sentiment ended on a downbeat this past week. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed -0.36%, -0.37% and -1.11% respectively. European equities were mixed. The Dax 30 closed -0.8% as the FTSE 100 netted little changed.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

A week of mayhem in China stocks exposes global index fund risks

(July 31): How exposed to Chinese stocks is your portfolio? The answer could be: more than you think. An indexing boom that’s gone on for over a decade has coincided with China’s emergence as the world’s second-biggest economy, a confluence that’s driven trillions of dollars into its burgeoning equity market — often via passive funds.
Stocksinvezz.com

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced in July 2021

For the month, the Dow Jones advanced 1.3%, the S&P 500 2.3%, and the Nasdaq 1.2%. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 926K new jobs in July. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq weakened on Friday as investors have started to behave nervously as Amazon shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth. Despite this, Wall Street’s three main indexes ended higher on a monthly basis and continue to trade in a bull market.
Stocksinvesting.com

World stocks flirt with record highs on upbeat sentiment

The FTSE/JSE All Share Index (ALSI) reached an intraday high of 69 761 points on Thursday, gaining 1.52% for the day as market participants welcomed the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at near-zero and its bond-buying programme at its current pace of $120 billion per month.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks End Week on Down Note Over Economic Data, China Crackdown Impact

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were down on Friday morning, wrapping up a volatile week. Asian stocks steadied while U.S. equity futures retreated as investors digested the latest economic data from the U.S., Japan and Australia. Risks from China’s crackdown on industries including private education at the beginning of the week also remain.

