World stocks perk up as volatile week ends on high note

Equity markets have started the week on an upbeat note, after a bumper round of earnings reports in recent sessions have helped to boost sentiment. A relatively sanguine Fed meeting last week, that kicked the tapering can down the road to this month’s Jackson Hole central banker’s symposium, and some signs that China will pause its intervention in some of China’s largest companies, has also helped to calm markets as we move into August. US stocks have opened higher at the start of the week, after US indices posted their sixth straight month of gains for July. The mood music in Washington is also helping to boost sentiment at the start of the new month, as the US Senate looks like it will complete work this week on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. This is a keen reminder that fiscal stimulus is still in the US system and can continue to boost financial markets after some commentators worried that its demise could drag stock markets lower. Also, a raft of Federal Reserve bankers spoke at the weekend, including Neel Kashkari and Lael Brainard, who warned on economic risks and that big progress needed to be made before the US’s employment outlook improved to such an extent that monetary tapering could be considered.