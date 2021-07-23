4-Day Weather Forecast For Petersburg

PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, July 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.