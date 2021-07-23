Cancel
Petersburg, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Petersburg

Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0b5h83sY00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Petersburg, IN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

