4-Day Weather Forecast For Petersburg
PETERSBURG, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0