Daily Weather Forecast For Blanchard
BLANCHARD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
