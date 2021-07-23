Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Live Oak, CA

Live Oak Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel
Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

LIVE OAK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0b5h6QdW00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 64 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel

Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel

Live Oak, CA
93
Followers
528
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Live Oak, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Live Oak, CAPosted by
Live Oak (CA) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Live Oak — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LIVE OAK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Live Oak. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy