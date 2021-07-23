Cancel
Homeless

Sleep Out to Help Out – Glass Door’s homelessness fundraiser returns

By Marcus Brown
Time Out Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s annual Sleep Out to Help Out will take place on October 1 at Duke of York Square in Chelsea. The homeless charity Glass Door is hoping to raise a record £200,000 to help support vulnerable people with safe shelter, food and advice. No matter where you are on...

News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
HomelessTime Out Global

How pod houses are providing a way out of homelessness

Look around pretty much any city in the world and you’ll see slanted benches, tactically placed armrests and spikes that embody the hardship of the world’s homeless population. You’d be forgiven for thinking architects, urban designers and local authorities have never given a second thought to – or in fact, actively tried to harm – the millions of rough sleepers who call these places home.
Modesto, CAPosted by
Reader's Digest

This Veterinarian Helps Pets of Homeless People Out of His Own Pocket

Kwane Stewart stepped outside a Modesto, California, convenience store with his morning coffee and spotted a homeless man sitting with his back against the building. It was 2011, and the Great Recession had spilled a lot of unfortunate people onto the streets. A small dog sat in the homeless man’s lap. Stewart, a veterinarian at an animal shelter, noticed its scratched-off fur and chewed-up skin—telltale signs of an allergic reaction to fleas. He approached the man and offered to bring flea medication for the dog’s skin, a gift the man readily accepted.
Environmentca.gov

Help Out Your Mom’s Community Beach

The Russian River flows from Cloverdale to the Pacific Ocean, passing through nine regional parks. Mom’s Beach is a popular destination spot during the summer months, sometimes hosting over 1,000 visitors a day. We’re inviting you to help us remove litter and other debris to prevent it from getting into the Russian River and making its way to the ocean. Please consider carpooling as parking is limited. All tools, gloves and materials will be supplied. Registration is required for this volunteer event. For more information, contact John Ryan by email at John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org.
Homelessspectrumlocalnews.com

Man helped by Saratoga homeless shelter returns to give back

When John Rolerand is cooking, all of his troubles melt away. “I just love to cook different things for people, and seeing that they enjoy it,” says Rolerand, a former resident of the Shelters of Saratoga homeless shelter. Up until recently, he didn’t have his own kitchen. For the seven...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Mum 'broken' and crying after disabled daughter forced to sit on Sports Direct floor

A mum was left "broken" and crying outside a branch of Sports Direct after her disabled daughter was forced to sit on the shop floor because a lift was broken. Ann-marie Yönetci said she is disgusted that the lift taking customers from the street to the first floor Sports Direct store in Truro, Cornwall, has been out of action for months, creating a "humiliating experience" for her and her seven-year-old daughter, who uses a wheelchair.
PetsTime Out Global

Are we prejudiced against black dogs?

I’m sitting on the floor of a local shelter, playing with a corgi mix puppy that I was immediately drawn to when the adoption volunteer tells me that they have other puppies waiting to be adopted. She asks if I’d like to see them and I happily agree. As we step into another kennel with the cutest little dark-furred pups, she tells me that she’s glad that I’m interested since so few had asked to see the black puppies today and that they often take much longer to get adopted. I’m baffled at first. After all, I’m definitely not opposed to adopting a black dog, but at the same time, my first instinct was to adopt a lighter coloured puppy as opposed to one with darker fur. Then it struck me. Are we all unknowingly prejudiced against black dogs?
Louisville, KYsoutheastoutlook.org

48 hours: Group learns about homelessness from the inside out

A unique Southeast Christian Church missions team chose to live homeless for 48 hours. No cars. No debit cards or cash. No extra clothing or snacks. As part of the Homeless Immersion trip, four men walked city streets in 90-degree heat, went through the intake process at Re:Center Ministries, traveled by bus, ate at soup kitchens and took plates of food handed out by volunteers dressed in full protective gear and gloves.
CharitiesNorristown Times Herald

Visitation's Moms Night Out Fundraiser goes under the sea

Visitation BVM School’s Home & School Association held its 14th Annual Moms Night Out Fundraiser “MNO Goes Under the Sea” at the close of the school year. A huge success, proceeds are going towards the Science Lab and Greenhouse projects. On hand for the Virtual Event were Matthew Joram, Principal; Kathleen Steiert, Director of Enrollment and Communications; Nancy Lake, Pastoral Council Member; Jenn Petka, HASA President; Dan Szostek.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Ever Hurt Yourself Rushing to Get Out the Door?

With things getting back to some sort of normal, most of us have all fallen back into the rushing around ways that we enjoyed not having a year ago. Think about last year around this time, almost all of us had lots of time on our hands because everything was pretty much shutdown due to the pandemic.

