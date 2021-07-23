Dangerously hot weather expected this weekend

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 108 in Pahrump and Kingman and 108 to 112 in the Las Vegas Valley. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Deserts. In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County and Las Vegas Valley. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.