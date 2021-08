Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2003 Acura TLX, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany N. Moore of Sedalia, was on Route M, north of Route KK at 4:48 p.m., when the driver attempted to avoid an object in the roadway, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road, sliding in the wet grass. The vehicle struck a bridge and continued skidding north. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest facing east.