Yesterday, you might recall, I blogged again about the financial pressures inducing the current space race, the race to "go out there" and "get stuff", or at least, mine it. In previous blogs and discussions about this phenomenon, I've raised a caution, a caution of a definite high octane speculation character: what if that "stuff" is someone else's property? What if we're inadvertently crossing some "border" in space that we don't know about, or alternatively, have only some vague clues about in old and forgotten texts? In the course of these speculations I've also advanced the speculation that there are incredible financial pressures to go out there and "get stuff."