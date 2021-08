"So first of all, that's the main thing: are the people watching it, enjoying it? Are we putting on a good enough show?" Lando Norris is a busy man. When he's not hauling in the points in a Formula One car, he's streaming on Twitch, where the 21-year-old just went over a million followers despite being in the middle of the most gruelingly long F1 season ever. And if he isn't doing that, he's becoming the CEO of his own content brand, or, as he told me last week, sneaking off to the new McLaren esports studio on his breaks from actual simulator work. It's sort of come as a shock to the sport, especially in a team whose factory you couldn't enter without a tie on five years ago; now, McLaren's selling out of branded hoodies.