Another new restaurant is open and running in the Cedar Valley, and it was up just in time for all of the RAGBRAI bike riders. As reported by the Waterloo Courier, Downtown Waterloo is getting a new addition to its incredible restaurant scene. In May, Ground Round IOC, LLC announced a new concept for a restaurant that would open in Waterloo. It will be the very first of its kind. The plans are for this chain to hopefully expand to other spots across the country, according to Restaurant News.