This Killer Insect Has Been Spotted in Oelwein, But Don’t Panic

I have a simple formula to double the birds in your life: listen to the crows. They are probably the most frequently ignored birds in the country, although in some ways they are a strange bird to overlook. The corvid family contains the most intelligent and socially complex birds of North America, which one might think would make them objects of interest and admiration. American crows are the great generalists of the group, with a continent-spanning range even wider than that of their larger cousins the ravens, which, while not rare in California, are less enamored of human proximity — crows are the default corvid in urban and suburban settings.