This Killer Insect Has Been Spotted in Oelwein, But Don’t Panic
So, what's in a nickname? We all have one, or more. Mine was "J-Dogg" as a kid. Very 90s, no? Some of us have many nicknames. The one that applies to a breed of insect buzzing around Oelwein and Northeastern Iowa has a pretty scary nickname, but don't worry too much, it really isn't interested in you. The Sphecius speciosus, a type of wasp, is best known by a fright-inducing nickname: Cicada Killer Wasps. Oh, and they've arrived!koel.com
