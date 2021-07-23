Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oelwein, IA

This Killer Insect Has Been Spotted in Oelwein, But Don’t Panic

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, what's in a nickname? We all have one, or more. Mine was "J-Dogg" as a kid. Very 90s, no? Some of us have many nicknames. The one that applies to a breed of insect buzzing around Oelwein and Northeastern Iowa has a pretty scary nickname, but don't worry too much, it really isn't interested in you. The Sphecius speciosus, a type of wasp, is best known by a fright-inducing nickname: Cicada Killer Wasps. Oh, and they've arrived!

koel.com

Comments / 0

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oelwein, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Food Trends#Cafeteria#Waps#Lawn And Pest Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

Cicada killer wasps have arrived. Don't confuse them for murder hornets.

These large wasps come by their name honestly, as prolific predators of cicadas. But they pose no danger to humans. You may have heard of “murder hornets,” or Asian giant hornets, which made international headlines after a small number were spotted in the Pacific Northwest in 2019 and 2020. They are currently confined to the far northwestern corner of Washington State, in part due to a targeted campaign to find them and eradicate their nests.
Texas StateKTSA

Acid-spraying, scorpion-like insects spotted in Texas

They look like a mix between a scorpion and a spider, spray acid to protect themselves and eat cockroaches for dinner — and now they’ve been spotted in Texas. A vinegaroon, an arachnid also known as a whip scorpion and even called a “land lobster,” was found in Big Bend National Park last week, around the Chisos Basin campground. The park shared a photo of the creature on social media, much to the horror of its followers.
Bristol County, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Cicada Killers Are Causing Panic for No Reason on the SouthCoast

With the whole "murder hornet" craze, every time someone sees an oversized bee, hornet or wasp, they automatically assume the worst. After a long 17 years underground, swarms upon swarms of cicadas have emerged from the ground, creating a massive feast for larger insects and prey. Among these cicada predators are the Sphecius speciosus, or cicada killer wasps. These bugs made from nightmares grow up to two inches long and may appear absolutely terrifying if you were to come face to face with one.
Animalsseehafernews.com

Rare Bee Spotted at an Appleton Home

A biology professor at Lawrence University in Appleton is reporting that a rare, endangered bee was spotted at a home in the downtown area of Appleton. Professor Israel Del Toro says that the Rusted Patched Bumble Bee was never been positively identified in Northeast Wisconsin prior to this sighting. The...
AnimalsGizmodo

This Butterfly May Have Been the First Insect Driven Extinct by U.S. Urbanization

Scientists say they’ve confirmed a decades-old suspicion about the loss of the Xerces blue butterfly in the U.S by the 1940s. Based on genetic analysis of a 93-year-old specimen and others, they say the Xerces blue really was a distinct species of butterfly, rather than a sub-group of another existing species, as some scientists have speculated. If true, it would reaffirm the end of the butterfly as the first known insect extinction in the U.S. tied to urbanization.
Indiana Stateindianapublicradio.org

Invasive Insect That Harms Wine Grapes, Fruit Trees Spotted In Indiana

An invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has arrived in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it was found in Switzerland County — located about halfway between Cincinnati and Louisville. The spotted lanternfly poses a threat to wineries and orchards in Indiana and across the country. Spotted lanternflies...
California StateMarin Independent Journal

Crows, the most Californian of birds

I have a simple formula to double the birds in your life: listen to the crows. They are probably the most frequently ignored birds in the country, although in some ways they are a strange bird to overlook. The corvid family contains the most intelligent and socially complex birds of North America, which one might think would make them objects of interest and admiration. American crows are the great generalists of the group, with a continent-spanning range even wider than that of their larger cousins the ravens, which, while not rare in California, are less enamored of human proximity — crows are the default corvid in urban and suburban settings.
AnimalsPaducah Sun

Skinkosaurus rex: We’re just lucky these hunter-killers are so small

Imagine stepping out your door and confronting a voracious reptilian predator, an ancient holdover from the age of dinosaurs, at close range. It happens to me all the time. Fortunately, these Plestiodon genus killers are super skinny and the largest are only about 8 inches long. Otherwise, I would have been consumed on the porch or in the yard long ago.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Ice Cream is Great Now, But Do You Eat It During an Iowa Winter?

Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day! Cuz yeah, everything needs a day. When is National Staircase Railing Day? Anyways, it's summer and hot summer in Iowa. So, likely you're enjoying ice cream sandwiches or just ice cream in general. But in about 4-5 months when it's -26, will you still eat ice cream? Or do you give it a rest during those bitter months? It appears we Iowans are in it year-round... for some reason.
Iowa StateWOWT

Body of man found in freezer in north-central Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa - Police in north-central Iowa say the body of a man was found in what had been the freezer room of a now-vacant restaurant. The Messenger reports that the body of 56-year-old Terry Brogan was found Sunday afternoon in the former Casablanca Steak House in Fort Dodge. The Webster County medical examiner was called to the scene and pronounced Brogan dead. His body has been sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for autopsy.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Missing teens, one from Iowa, have been found safe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The two teens that had been reported missing, from Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and eastern Tennessee, have been found. The two were last seen on Monday in the Wilderness Road Campground in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. Now days later, the two are soon to be returned to their families.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Report says diver drowned while working in Iowa farm tank

STOCKTON, Iowa (AP) — An autopsy shows an Illinois scuba diver who died inside a million-gallon farm tank in eastern Iowa accidentally drowned. The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reports that the autopsy for 54-year-old Robert Baenziger Jr., of East Moline, Illinois, was released Wednesday. It shows Baenziger died June 8 in an anaerobic digester, a large tank in which cow manure and food waste are combined with water and broken down by microorganisms to create methane. Officials had initially described the tank as a manure tank. Baenziger was a self-employed contractor exempt from federal workplace oversight who had been hired by Sievers Family Farm in Stockton to make repairs inside the tank.

Comments / 0

Community Policy